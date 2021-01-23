Drew McIntyre Proclaims He Will End Goldberg’s Latest Streak of Coming in and Winning the Title

– Speaking to Riju Dasgupta for Sportskeeda, Drew McIntyre proclaimed that he will end the streak of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg continuing to come back and win a WWE title. He stated the following:

“No matter what anyone might think or anyone might say about Goldberg, look at what’s happened every time he’s returned to the company. He keeps himself in shape, he’s an animal, he’s explosive, he ran through Brock Lesnar, won the Universal Championship, he ran through The Fiend and won the Universal Championship. He’s on a new streak where he comes back to the company and he wins the title and so I’m looking to end that new streak he’s on right now. He comes back, he can fight me at the rumble but with all the respect in the world for him, and it hurts me to say it, but Goldberg I’m going to have to kick your head off and beat you because you ain’t winning my title. I’m ending the streak.”

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event on January 31. The event will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.