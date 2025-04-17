Drew McIntyre Is the Face Of New Project Rock Training Collection

In a post on Instagram, The Rock announced that Drew McIntyre is the new face of the new Project Rock training collection.

He wrote: “NEW @projectrock training collection drops NOW. YOU Against YOU. Once we understand and embrace the concept, it becomes very powerful — it creates space for us to block out all the bullshit noise and concentrate on the one thing that is truly your greatest influence. YOU. Shout to my guy @dmcintyrewwe for leading our new Project Rock campaign. I’m a big supporter of Drew and grateful for all the value he brings to the @WWE, in and out of the ring. F’n beast of a man. Enjoy the gear! #ProjectRock #YouAgainstYou AVAILABLE NOW”