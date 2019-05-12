WWE News: Drew McIntyre Ready to Claymore Braun Strowman’s Head Off, Every Episode of My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, KUSHIDA Turns 36

– WWE released a backstage promo for Drew McIntyre from today’s WWE live event in Liverpool, England. You can check out that clip below. Drew McIntyre stated the following on his previously announced match with Braun Strowman. The match is set for tomorrow night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Drew McIntyre stated the following:

“We come to the UK twice a year and a big show at the London O2 deserves a big match and there’s no bigger than Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre. It’s simple. We’re going to destroy each other. Everybody is going to love it, it’s going to be a battle and a war, but here’s the difference between Drew and Braun. When it comes to getting the job done, Braun can’t hack it. He can’t quite cross the finish line, he causes destruction along the way, but he can’t finish it. Drew on the other hand has not been given one opportunity, ever, at the title. I’m going to have to take it at Money in the Bank. I will win that contract, I will cash it in and get the job done. And Braun is going to see this, he’s going to be all upset and come at me head-on, that’s what makes us different. I’m not just physically great like him, I’m mentally great, when you come at me big man I’m going to claymore your damn head off!”

– WWE is now live streaming every episode of My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar. You can check out the YouTube stream below.

– NXT Superstar Kushida celebrates his birthday today. He turns 36 years old.