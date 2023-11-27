Drew McIntyre Cuts Promo At WWE Live Event, References Survivor Series Reports

Drew McIntyre commented on reports that he wasn’t happy following the WWE Survivor Series main event during a promo at Sunday’s live event. As reported, McIntyre is said to have been angry backstage following the show, which ended with McIntyre and Judgment Day losing to Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, & Jey Uso in the men’s WarGames match and CM Punk coming out to make his WWE return. McIntyre left the arena area before Punk had came out and was said to be loudly angry backstage.

McIntyre cut a promo during the live event in Peoria, Illinois where he was part of a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship against champion Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. You can see the video of the promo below.

“I didn’t win the World Title match recently, WarGames last night,” McIntyre sais (per Fightful). “My stupid team lost the match for me. You’ve heard things probably on the internet. Not in a great place, but there is one thing that can turn frown upside down, that can change things for me, and it’s getting that World Title. I can’t think of anywhere better than for Big D to finally raise his first world title in front of live fans than right here in Peoria, Illinois. Cheap pop.”

He continued, “I have a game plan. I’m going to take Shin’s ] head and kick it like a field goal. I’ve learn a lot about American football recently. With Seth, I’m going to break his back, make him humble, kick his arse, and take that World Title. Then, we’re having an afterparty, it’s going to be huge.”

it’s been reported that McIntyre’s anger was said to be related to things “broader” than Punk’s return.