Drew McIntyre Gives PSA For Fans Of ‘Dos and Don’ts’ Over WrestleMania Week

WrestleMania week is here, and Drew McIntyre has a list of dos and don’ts for fans coming to Las Vegas. McIntyre posted a PSA for fans to his Twitter account, as you can see below. In the video, McIntyre asks fans to be respectful of wrestlers and their times, wear deodorant, support local wrestlers and more, while asking them not to hang around airports with tons of merch for wrestlers to sign or interrupt wrestlers when they’re in the middle of conversations. He also asks that fans refer to wrestlers by their stage names and not by their real names:

This is a PSA for all you fans heading to Las Vegas for #WrestleMania… pic.twitter.com/ndGCXDzCsM — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 15, 2025