wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions, Ronda Rousey Washes Chicken Eggs
September 21, 2020 | Posted by
– In an interview with WWE AL AN, Drew McIntyre answered rapid fire questions, including his picks on Shawn Michaels or Steve Austin, Bret Hart or The Undertaker, pizza or burger, coffee or burger, and much more. You can watch the video below.
– In a new video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey revealed her process for washing chicken eggs. Here’s the description for the video:
It’s no secret Ronda only eats eggs plopped out directly from her farm, but it’s also no secret where those eggs come from. We’re not talking about Browsey Acres, we’re talking about – Well, let’s just say Ronda needs to clean eggs today. Don’t panic! They’re organic!
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Recalls Montreal Screwjob, Explains Why He Would Never Have Been In On It
- Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Adapted to the Crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006
- Fred Rosser On WWE’s Canceled Nexus Reunion, Appearing in CHIKARA King of Trios 2018
- Jim Ross On Bobby Heenan And Gene Okerlund Leaving WWE For WCW, Heenan And Okerlund Reuniting At WrestleMania X-Seven