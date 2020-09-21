wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions, Ronda Rousey Washes Chicken Eggs

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– In an interview with WWE AL AN, Drew McIntyre answered rapid fire questions, including his picks on Shawn Michaels or Steve Austin, Bret Hart or The Undertaker, pizza or burger, coffee or burger, and much more. You can watch the video below.

– In a new video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey revealed her process for washing chicken eggs. Here’s the description for the video:

It’s no secret Ronda only eats eggs plopped out directly from her farm, but it’s also no secret where those eggs come from. We’re not talking about Browsey Acres, we’re talking about – Well, let’s just say Ronda needs to clean eggs today. Don’t panic! They’re organic!

