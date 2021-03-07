WWE News: Drew McIntyre Sends Rangers FC a WWE Championship, Top 10 Sasha Banks Aerial Moves

– Drew McIntyre has sent out the latest custom WWE Championship to a sports team, namely the Scottish Premiership Champions of Rangers FC. WWE announced that McIntyre is sending the team a custom title, as you can see below:

Drew McIntyre gifts custom WWE Title to Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers FC

Drew McIntyre has undeniable championship pedigree, and his favorite football club is no different. After a record-breaking title win, the Scottish Superstar is sending a custom WWE Title to Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers FC.

McIntyre drew parallels between his own championship journey and that of his favorite football club.

We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory. Congratulations to @RangersFC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!! 💙 #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/jE699QmzoY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 7, 2021

Triple H echoed McIntyre’s well wishes and joined in congratulating the Scottish Premiership Champions.

Late last year, Rangers FC offered their own recognition The King of Claymore Country’s WWE Title win over Randy Orton on Raw.

Should the championship football club be preparing for another return congratulations, as McIntyre continues his hunt to regain the WWE Title?