WWE News: Drew McIntyre Sends Rangers FC a WWE Championship, Top 10 Sasha Banks Aerial Moves
– Drew McIntyre has sent out the latest custom WWE Championship to a sports team, namely the Scottish Premiership Champions of Rangers FC. WWE announced that McIntyre is sending the team a custom title, as you can see below:
Drew McIntyre gifts custom WWE Title to Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers FC
Drew McIntyre has undeniable championship pedigree, and his favorite football club is no different. After a record-breaking title win, the Scottish Superstar is sending a custom WWE Title to Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers FC.
McIntyre drew parallels between his own championship journey and that of his favorite football club.
We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory. Congratulations to @RangersFC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!! 💙 #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/jE699QmzoY
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 7, 2021
Triple H echoed McIntyre’s well wishes and joined in congratulating the Scottish Premiership Champions.
Well said. Congratulations to the winners of the Scottish Premiership, @RangersFC!! #Champion55 https://t.co/6jLYD8SOGV
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 7, 2021
Late last year, Rangers FC offered their own recognition The King of Claymore Country’s WWE Title win over Randy Orton on Raw.
👊 Our @DMcIntyreWWE once again #WWEChampion! https://t.co/geLER3depP
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 17, 2020
Should the championship football club be preparing for another return congratulations, as McIntyre continues his hunt to regain the WWE Title?
– The latest WWE Top 10 video is online, featuring Sasha Banks’ top aerial attacks:
