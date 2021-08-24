Drew McIntyre Shares His Reaction To CM Punk’s Return To Pro Wrestling With AEW

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Bits ahead of WWE SummerSlam, and one of the topics he discussed was his reaction to CM Punk making his return to pro wrestling on last week’s AEW Rampage.

When asked about what he thought of Punk’s return, McIntyre mentioned that he was a fan of anything that was good for the current state of the industry (via Fightful):

“Just anything that’s good for wrestling, I’m all about. I was outside the company from 2014 to 2017, working the Independents and with IMPACT, just trying to make wrestling a healthier and better place. It’s healthy right now, it’s in an incredible place, obviously, WWE is at the top and leading the charge. Anything that can make it better, I’m all about. If it makes a positive difference, it’s a thumbs up from me.”

As noted, Punk’s appearance on Rampage brought in over one million viewers on TNT.