Drew McIntyre Reacts to Kenny Omega Being Called ‘WWE Champion’ On AEW Dynamite

February 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre heard Jim Ross accidentally call Kenny Omega the WWE Champion, and he has thoughts on that. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, JR misspoke and refered to Omega as “WWE Champion Kenny Omega.” As you might imagine, the internet took notice and posted to Twitter about it en masse.

Word of the misspeaking reached McIntyre’s ears, and he posted to Twitter to write:

“The WWE World Champion, Drew McIntyre is not impressed or amused.”

