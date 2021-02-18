wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Kenny Omega Being Called ‘WWE Champion’ On AEW Dynamite
February 17, 2021
Drew McIntyre heard Jim Ross accidentally call Kenny Omega the WWE Champion, and he has thoughts on that. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, JR misspoke and refered to Omega as “WWE Champion Kenny Omega.” As you might imagine, the internet took notice and posted to Twitter about it en masse.
Word of the misspeaking reached McIntyre’s ears, and he posted to Twitter to write:
“The WWE World Champion, Drew McIntyre is not impressed or amused.”
The WWE Champion, Kenny Omega. -Jim 'JR' Ross#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #ImWithAEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/aEohSz9ezG
— Mer💜Luca (@NotPunkAnymore) February 18, 2021
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 18, 2021
