Drew McIntyre Reacts To Roxanne Perez Calling CM Punk a Hypocrite, Says People Are Tired of Him

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 2-23-24 Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

As noted earlier today, Roxanne Perez called CM Punk a hypocrite in a backstage segment after her win at NXT Battleground. Naturally, the lure of dogpiling onto Punk was too much for Drew McIntyre, who gave his thoughts on the moment.

He wrote: “Even people who grew up idolizing CM Punk are already sick of him.

