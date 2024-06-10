wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Reacts To Roxanne Perez Calling CM Punk a Hypocrite, Says People Are Tired of Him
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
As noted earlier today, Roxanne Perez called CM Punk a hypocrite in a backstage segment after her win at NXT Battleground. Naturally, the lure of dogpiling onto Punk was too much for Drew McIntyre, who gave his thoughts on the moment.
He wrote: “Even people who grew up idolizing CM Punk are already sick of him.”
Even people who grew up idolizing CM Punk are already sick of him 🥴 https://t.co/HsKb43WNNO
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 10, 2024
