Drew McIntyre Reads Prologue From His Audio Book
May 4, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, the autobiography from former WWE World champion Drew McIntyre is due out today. WWE has released a video of McIntyre reading a prologue excerpt from the audiobook version, which you can see below. A written version of the book’s excerpt of the prologue is also available at WWE.com.
A Chosen Destiny: My Story is now available from Simon & Schuster.
