wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Reads Prologue From His Audio Book

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE

As noted, the autobiography from former WWE World champion Drew McIntyre is due out today. WWE has released a video of McIntyre reading a prologue excerpt from the audiobook version, which you can see below. A written version of the book’s excerpt of the prologue is also available at WWE.com.

A Chosen Destiny: My Story is now available from Simon & Schuster.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading