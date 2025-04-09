– During a recent interview with the WAFFLIN’ Podcast, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recalled the cut he received from the toolbox shot he received during his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood 2024. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on being hit by the toolbox: “Yeah, I got hit with a toolbox, come around on my knees, and I remember kind of shaking it off and I went, wow, that hurt. The referee was trying to tell me something, and I was trying to look at him and I couldn’t hear what he was saying. I have a bad hearing as it is, but things were a bit woozy. I saw some blood spurt across the ring, land a bit three feet in front of me, like a faucet. I went, oh, that’s weird. Then I come up straight and it just came right down my face. I went, oh, oh, that’s bad.”

On how the referee handled it: “You don’t have to do anything. Our referee is in communication with backstage. She was in communication with the doctor. So they’re all talking, panicking, and relaying messages exactly what’s going on. Because if they have to, they’ll stop the match, especially in today’s day and age, and knowing what we know about head injuries and the likes, I had to communicate very quickly that my senses were still there. I was still with it. It was just a very bad gash in my head. But initially, I was, oh, no, no, and the lights were getting very bright.”

On how he regained his composure: “Anyone that’s gone out before knows that’s what starts to happen before you go out. So I was able to regain my composure, kind of go over the initial shock of it, and continue the match, but not before. back and forth with the referee in the backstage to ensure that I was capable of continuing. I also rolled to the referee on the floor, sorry, the referee, the doctor on the floor. He was outside the cage. So there was a Hell In The Cell where basically it’s a cage match with a very big cage around the ring and it’s got a roof on it. So the doctor can’t get there unless we open the door. So the camera stayed off me while I talked to him just so he could make sure that I was a hundred percent. He also had a little needle in his hand that he was going to stop the bleeding with. It was like, this would stop the bleeding. Well, how the fuck are you going to get it to me? I’m in a cage.”

CM Punk defeated McIntyre in their Hell in a Cell bout, effectively bringing an end to their feud.