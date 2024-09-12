Drew McIntyre Recalls His Time With The Rising Faction in TNA

– Ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin, Drew McIntyre spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his career, his faction in TNA Wrestling with Tonga Loa and LA Knight, dubbed The Rising. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On his TNA faction with LA Knight and Tonga Loa: “I was back and forth to the U.K. literally every three weeks and for most TNA tapings, I’d be in like Scotland, England, the industry 2014 to ’17 was just so hot. It led to the creation obviously of AEW … I had fun with those guys, I kind of didn’t understand why I needed a group, but at the same time, I was friends with Camacho — not sure what he wrestles as these days, something Loa? Tonga Loa?”

>On not getting LA Knight’s personality at first: “I’d never really been around LA at the time and at first I wasn’t too sure of him … I don’t know his personality — sometimes he can rub you the wrong way at first. We were supposed to be on the same team, it was a lot at times.”

Drew McIntyre later returned to WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand. LA Knight and Tonga Loa would later join WWE as well. They both currently wrestle on the SmackDown roster, with LA Knight holding the United States Championship. Tonga Loa currently wrestles as part of The Bloodline stable on SmackDown. Drew McIntyre also appears opposite Dave Bautista (aka former WWE Superstar Batista) in the new movie, The Killer’s Game. The film will be hitting theaters on September 13.