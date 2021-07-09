Drew McIntyre Discusses Recent WWE Releases, How Talents Can Reinvent Themselves Like He Did

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by International Business Times, and he discussed the recent WWE releases, how those talents can make their way back to WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Drew McIntyre on his reaction to the recent WWE releases: “You know, when the releases happen, it’s a sad time. We’re gonna miss seeing a lot of our superstars regularly every week (on) television. But at the same time, it is a huge opportunity. That’s the way I look at it. Perhaps some of the superstars that were released weren’t particularly happy with their position. Now, they have an opportunity to go out there and reinvent themselves and the world’s opening back up. The wrestling scene was thriving and will be thriving again very soon with live fans back in the building all across the world. And they’ll get the chance to go out there and try something different. Really make their own name and create their own buzz.”

On looking back on his own WWE release: “I was so fortunate that when I was released from the WWE, that’s exactly what my mindset was–I’m gonna put the image out that I see myself as, as opposed to what others see me as. Thankfully, it caught on. I was given a lot of opportunities outside of WWE to make my name and it brought me back to WWE and to the top of the mountain…..there are so many talented individuals that just got released. They can do exactly the same [as I did]. If they’ve got the work ethic and the passion, they’re gonna make it happen and I’ll see them all again one day.”