Drew McIntyre Recreates The Simpsons Moment With Billy Corgan

– In a video he shared on social media earlier today, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recreated a classic moment on The Simpsons when Homer Simpsons meets Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. McIntyre shot a video with Corgan, recreating Corgan’s cameo on the animated series with Homer.

McIntyre wrote in the caption, “Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins Drew McIntyre, smiling politely.” You can view that clip below.

Corgan is also a big wrestling fan and is the current owner and CEO of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Corgan’s band, The Smashing Pumpkins, are currently on tour in Europe, and held their latest show in Glasgow, Scotland, where WWE is also holding Clash at the Castle this weekend.