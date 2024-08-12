Drew McIntyre Reflects On Period Where He Wasn’t Happy With His Creative

Drew McIntyre recently looked back at the period over a year ago where he was not happy with where he was creatively. The WWE star spoke about those frustrations in an appearance on NotSam Wrestling and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the period of frustration with his creative: “There was a period creatively where I wasn’t 100% content. It was over a year ago now, where I was thinking about taking a break. I said for the first time in my life I’m going to take some time off.”

On his sister-in-law passing at the same time and moving on: “As time went on, they [his wife and mother] started finding their way again, learning to live without her here. That’s about the time I started getting more opportunities to explore the character. I just got to be myself, 100%, real all the time. If I don’t like something, say it.”

On the reactions he gets from others over his character: “If people don’t like it backstage, I don’t care. If the boys don’t like it, they can suck it.”