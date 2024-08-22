Drew McIntyre Reflects On Being WWE Champion During Pandemic Lockdown Era

Drew McIntyre was WWE Champion during the pandemic lockdown era without fans live in attendance, and he recently reflected on his title reign. McIntyre won the title at WrestleMania 36 over Brock Lesnar at the WWE Performance Center and celebrated without any fans in attendance. He reflected on his title reign during an appearance on the Masked Man Show, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his WWE Championship win during the pandemic: “It’s not what I dreamed of when I was a kid, obviously. I didn’t sit there in Scotland fantasizing that one day I’m gonna main event WrestleMania and win the World title and nobody’s gonna be there. But it was just a necessity for the time.”

On carrying the title during the lockdown period: “I’ve met so many people that have told me WWE literally saved their lives because it gave them that constant every single week during such an uncertain time.”

On his WrestleMania 40 win: “I had that moment with Seth, and that moment with the fans chanting, you know, ‘You deserve it.’ And getting down on my knee, and presenting the title to my wife. And she’s been such a big part of the journey – the reason I’m the man I am today – and hugging my brother, who was my first tag team partner.”