Drew McIntyre Has No Regrets With How Vince McMahon Introduced Him as a Future World Champion

– Figthful recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, where he discussed the storyline in 2009 where Vince McMahon brought him out on Smackdown and dubbed him as a future world champion. Of course things didn’t pan out for McIntyre in his initial WWE run and he was later released in 2014. McIntyre later returned to WWE under the NXT banner in 2017, so things worked out for him in the long run Below are some additional highlights from that interview.

McIntyre on not having any regrets on how Vince McMahon brought him to Smackdown: “I don’t regret anything. He’s never introduced anybody that way and I assume never will again. So that’s just part of my history. I think no matter what things wouldn’t have necessarily worked out the way for me they are now because I wasn’t ready for it. So, the way I look at it is when I get the opportunity and the when time is right and the right story that moment and that run is going to be a significant part of the growth of my character. But first I need that kick ass heel run.”

Drew McIntyre on modifying his Claymore Kick: “For one I had to get those pants loosened so it didn’t happen again. For those who don’t know, I ran for a big boot—when you run and kick someone in the head—the pants were too tight, I was worried about the crotch splitting. So I kicked my other leg up and landed on the back of my head. But also kicked Ryback in the face at the same time and was told afterwards when I regained consciousness, “wow, that kick looked pretty cool. [If there was any way to do it safely…”] So I watched it back and worked on it and finally figured out a safe, effective way to do the kick which became the Claymore.”