Drew McIntyre Describes His Relationship With Vince McMahon, What Advice He Gives Talent

Drew McIntyre says his relationship with Vince McMahon is good, and discussed how he advises other WWE talent about cultivating such a relationship in a new interview. McIntyre was a guest on Wrestling Inside the Ropes Podcast and was asked about his relationship with the WWE Chairman.

“It’s good,” McIntyre said (per Fightful). “If I have a question or concern, I go to him right away and I advise all the other Superstars to do exactly the same. When I was younger, I was so intimidated by him because he’s such a large presence and it’s terrifying, the idea of knocking on the door and talking to him. You get a little older, a little wiser, get more of a business head on your shoulders and you realize that he runs the company and you have to build a relationship. You need that back and forth, it’s not just going to help me, it’s going to help the company overall. That’s where we’re at right now.

He continues, “When I returned to the company, it was very much as a man and not a boy, like in my first run. It was a business head on my shoulders and I knew I had to grow that relationship to further my career and at the same time, help WWE. I always advise the other superstars to do exactly the same.”