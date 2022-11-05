wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Worked WWE Crown Jewel While Ill
November 5, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre worked today’s WWE Crown Jewel event with a bad case of the flu. According to the report, McIntyre was ‘extremely sick’ for the past several days but was adamant about working today’s show. He insisted that the match go on no matter what.
McIntyre went on to defeat Karrion Kross in a steel cage match.
