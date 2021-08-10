Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Pushes To Represent WWE In The Media As Much As Possible

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, and the former WWE Champion discussed a variety of topics, including pushing to represent WWE in the media, Sheamus’ comments about him, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Drew McIntyre on why he pushes to represent WWE in the media: “I did push, ‘give me as much as possible, give me the ball.’ I always wanted the opportunity to represent the company, obviously on-screen in a high capacity, but also off-screen to try and draw those new eyeballs in for a number of reasons. The biggest one of all this year is growing that confidence. I saw it as a unique opportunity; if I’m going to be home, I wanted to start working on things that are maybe my weak areas, but are very important in WWE. Obviously, getting good at media is a big part of it. I said, ‘give me it all, I want to get so good during this time period that I’m actually home, when we’re back out on the road, you can put me on any television show, any radio interview, and I’ll be able to represent myself and the company the way we should be represented….a lot of people say no to these things and I’m like, ‘This isn’t a real job.’ I’ve got buddies back in Scotland who are working real jobs, a lot of hours a week, very very difficult. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do and this is a dream. If you put me in a situation where I’m going to sit down every day, chat to people like yourself about WWE and me, and give myself screen time as well as put WWE over, this is living the dream. If you don’t want to do it, Drew McIntyre is going to do it, I assure you.

On Sheamus’ playful comments on McIntyre doing so much media despite being uninteresting: “Somebody is a little bit jealous that nobody wants to speak to Sheamus very often. I know the tone they said it in as well, he’s messing around. We mess with each other. Then the dirtsheets grab the headline and go, ‘Sheamus says McIntyre not interesting.’ If you listen, you’ll hear the tone. He’s just messing around. I’m gonna give him crap. I already texted him and said, ‘Come on, buddy, I’ll send some media your way. I do 95 hours a week, you’re a little bit jealous. You want some more screen time, some more TV time, I’ll look after you.'”