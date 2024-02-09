wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Responds to Cody Rhodes Saying He Made His Decision
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes says he has made his decision, and Drew McIntyre had a blunt reaction to that. As reported, Cody announced before his appearance at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff that he had made his decision, though he didn’t say what it was.
McIntyre had his own response to Cody’s news, retweeting the post with a clip of The Rock from 2002 saying “Shut up, bitch!” as you can see below.
McIntyre has expressed his desire to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and is none too happy that Rhodes is considering facing Rollins, which led to McIntyre assaulting Rhodes to close out this week’s Raw.
https://t.co/GLelncmVI0 pic.twitter.com/nHYAu7P0J4
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 8, 2024
