Drew McIntyre Responds to Tyson Fury Insults, Tells Triple H ‘Have a Word With This Fraud’

– As previously reported, Undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury recently delivered a challenge to WWE World champion Drew McIntyre. McIntyre later responded and said, “I’m not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I’m not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose.” Later on, Fury released another video, stating, “Get your people to contact mine at MTK Global. You know where to find me, chump.” He also called McIntyre a “greasy tosser.” McIntyre responded via Twitter and asked Triple H to talk to Fury and “have a word with this fraud,” which you can see below.

Drew McIntyre wrote, “Every time I thought this video was about to end you carried on. The only thing your doing with that fist is tickling my chin you big feather duster. I’m going to kick that shiny bald head off that dad bod of yours. @tripleh do us all a favor & have a word with this fraud.

McIntyre later added, “Unlike you Tyson, I don’t duck a challenge. I’m a fighting Champion. Before I get to you I have some very personal business to handle on #WWERAW”

I'm not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I'm not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I'm pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ – Your @WWE Champion https://t.co/iWjPEzKJaV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2020