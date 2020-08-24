Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Championship at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)

It was a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle, but Drew McIntyre walked away with his WWE Championship following his match with Randy Orton at SummerSlam. McIntyre defeated Orton at the show to retain his title, countering a punt kick with a power bomb and, after hissing a Claymore, countering the RKO into a backslide pin for the win. You can see pics and video from the bout below.

McIntyre’s title reign now stands at 138 days, having started after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. You can check out our full live coverage of SummerSlam here.