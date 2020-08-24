wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Retains WWE Championship at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
It was a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle, but Drew McIntyre walked away with his WWE Championship following his match with Randy Orton at SummerSlam. McIntyre defeated Orton at the show to retain his title, countering a punt kick with a power bomb and, after hissing a Claymore, countering the RKO into a backslide pin for the win. You can see pics and video from the bout below.
McIntyre’s title reign now stands at 138 days, having started after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. You can check out our full live coverage of SummerSlam here.
Can @RandyOrton capture his 1️⃣4️⃣th #WWETitle at #SummerSlam?
Stream it LIVE to find out ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/oK3M0BSTbI
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 24, 2020
Welcome to the #WWEThunderDome, champ.@DMcIntyreWWE is ready for a WAR at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/7bRDugnj6B
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
To defeat a viper, @DMcIntyreWWE needs that #MambaMentality. 💛🐍💜#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/rQcJSXSQu7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
#TheViper's locked in early.#SummerSlam #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/7ZsqJkCFmB
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
In a league of his own.#SummerSlam #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/rCW3JMusMW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
THIS ONE'S FOR YOU, @RicFlairNatrBoy. WOOOOO!#SummerSlam #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/kRanp7o8A9
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
BIG. FIGHT. FEEL.#SummerSlam #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/yCCIb3GDQQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
The champ is FEELIN' IT.#SummerSlam #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/fOU39HtUDL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
#WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE is manhandling #TheViper at #SummerSlam! #WWETitle @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/iMIuwD9WDW
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
Back. And. Forth. We. Go.#SummerSlam #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/1yhyagENpm
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
"This isn't yours. It isn't mine. It's EVERYBODY'S."@DMcIntyreWWE successfully defends his #WWETitle in the #WWEThunderDome at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/K6H6lNAF7w
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
Backslide for the win *chef's kiss*#SummerSlam @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/EcfE4tTDAo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
You never saw the BACKSLIDE coming.@DMcIntyreWWE is STILL your #WWEChampion! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1LXG26neSU
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update on Cody’s Status After Dark Order Attack Set For This Week’s Dynamite
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Shawn Michaels Overselling In SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan, Hulk & Shawn Working Themselves Into Shoot
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally