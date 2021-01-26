wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Returns to Open Raw, Discusses COVID-19 Diagnosis
Drew McIntyre made his return to Raw this week and addressed his COVID-19 diagnosis in the opening segment. McIntyre was back in the ThunderDome on tonight’s show after being out for two weeks due to a positive test for the virus.
In the segment, McIntyre thanked the WWE fans for their well wishes and support during his time with the virus. He notes that he “had a little bit of fatigue and lost my sense of smell” while he was sick, but noted that he was lucky all in all. He noted that he is 100% and is dedicating his match with Goldberg at the Royal Rumble to everyone dealing with the coronavirus, concluding, “We’re going to beat it.”
McIntyre was interrupted by Miz and Morrison, who mocked McIntyre and teased Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank shot after the match. Goldberg came out and went face to face with Goldberg, leading to a battle of words until Miz & Morrison drew attention to themselves that resulted in McIntyre and Goldberg taking out both men. You can see clips and pics from the segment below:
