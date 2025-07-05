wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Returns On WWE Smackdown, Confronts Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton
Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown to confront Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton. The opening segment of Friday’s show saw Rhodes and Orton in the ring discussing Rhodes’ victory over Orton to win King of the Ring at Night of Champions. Orton said that he hesitated and that’s what cost him the match, then told Rhodes to promise he would take out John Cena at SummerSlam.
McIntyre then came out and said that Orton had lost the battle before Night of Champions because he wasn’t willing to do what it takes while Rhodes was. McIntyre declared the legend of Randy Orton dead and said he wanted Rhodes that he wants him to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship so he could be the one to take it from Rhodes. McIntyre said he wouldn’t hesitate like Orton did, before turning arond into an RKO.
Later in the show, Nick Aldis told McIntyre that he could have a match with Orton at Saturday Night’s Main Event a week from Saturday.
Becoming King of the Ring means EVERYTHING to @CodyRhodes 👑 pic.twitter.com/W0hv9h2tnF
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025
"Promise me you will not squander this opportunity."
What do you say, @CodyRhodes? Can you keep that promise for @RandyOrton? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hbZ7jKHBGX
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025
.@DMcIntyreWWE has entered the chat…
and he has some things he wants to get off his chest 😬 pic.twitter.com/brD3WGZoGP
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025
"I won't hesitate, unlike somebody."@DMcIntyreWWE, you might've spoken too soon… 😳 pic.twitter.com/wArR3xZJee
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025
NEXT WEEK!@DMcIntyreWWE will face @RandyOrton at Saturday Night's Main Event 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QR3ZWpdZUu
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2025
