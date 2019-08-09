Drew McIntyre Reveals He Once Sought FBI Documents on UFOs

– Drew McIntyre has a lot of credits to his name, but one unexpected one is the fact that he got information from the FBI on UFOs at the ripe old age of 11. McIntyre spoke with The Wrap about the time when he was a kid that he sent a Freedom of Information Act request across the pond to the FBI, asking for information on alien contact. Some highlights are below:

‘When I was 11, I believe I was at the time, I used to have a subscription to a magazine called X Factor in the U.K.,’ McIntyre said. ‘It covered a lot of different areas: Conspiracy theories, unsolved crimes, strange insects, you know, ghosts, UFOs– such a variety of weird topics I was into at the time.’

He continued, “There was an article about the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) that America had just signed at the time and you could get whatever documents you wanted under the Freedom of Information Act. And it gave you a sample letter, so I sent away to the FBI using my sample letter to get some documents. Sure enough, I get home from school one day and my dad was just waiting for me — which is unusual for him ’cause he’s always at work, my mom had told him — and he had this giant stack of papers on his lap and he said, ‘Son, I have to talk to you.’

“And I’m, like, ‘Oh my God, what has he found out? What have I done?’ And he said, ‘Why are the FBI–’ he kept saying ‘in America’– ‘Why is the FBI in America sending you these documents?'”

“[I said,] ‘I asked for them.’ [He said,’] ‘Why again, son, are the FBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation IN AMERICA, sending these to you?’ ‘Dad, because I asked for them.’ He’s like, ‘You’re 11 years old!'”

McIntyre says that most of it was redacted, noting, “But it was pretty interesting, especially as a kid, to get that stuff … I was a little strange kid.”