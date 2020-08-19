Drew McIntyre Reveals the Advice He Would Offer to His Younger Self

– The Mirror recently interviewed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre ahead of this weekend’s Summerslam 2020 event. McIntyre defends his title this weekend against Randy Orton. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on a matchup with Sheamus: “It would be a great idea. I think the biggest thing of all would be allowing us time to tell the story. I think people would love it, hard hitting, two big guys, that’s exciting, but if you let us tell that story first, to get the emotional investment of how long we’ve known each other. I met him, I always joke with this, that I was 19-years-old and he was about 43 at the time. [Laughs] We became best friends, we had top feuds in Scotland, England, Ireland, we got signed to WWE on the same day… he was also the best man at my wedding, so there’s a great possibility for a ‘jealous brother’ story heading into it, to get that real emotional investment, aside from the fact that it would be a really cool match, especially back home.”

McIntyre on Randy Orton: “I think I’ve got a lot of work left to do, you know, Randy is completely on fire right now. He’s on another level and it was up to me to step up to Randy’s level and hopefully I showed that I’m truly capable of that, like I did on Raw, when let loose with a talent like Randy Orton. But I’m hoping SummerSlam is not ‘one and done’. I think we can really do some cool stuff with Randy and I think I’ve been doing a lot of good with the WWE title. I think it’s important we make new stars for the future and I think if I’m able to beat Randy and continue to hold the WWE Championship, it would do wonders for me and take me to that next level of being a real bona fide star on the roster that will bring fans into the building when we are able to.”

Drew McIntyre on what advice he would give his younger self: “I wouldn’t want to say too much, because I would be so worried about changing anything. [Laughs]. Just, have fun, don’t worry things are going to be just fine. That’s the extent of what I would be willing to say, because of the butterfly effect. You could say one thing and then screw up everything. Outside of a worldwide pandemic, [my career] is pretty much perfect right now.”