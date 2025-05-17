– During a recent interview with Pub Darts, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was asked about which wrestlers he would want on his side for a legitimate fight. He revealed his picks, stating the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Brock [Lesnar], Meng. He’s the nicest guy in the world, Haku. But he’s, clearly from all the stories I’ve heard, a killer if you get on his bad side. … He’s so nice. I was thinking the whole time I’ve known him, growing up in my 20’s especially, ‘How’s he the baddest man ever in wrestling? He’s the nicest guy in the f***ing world.'”

Drew McIntyre will now face his rival Damian Priest in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show is scheduled for Saturday, May 24 at the Yeungling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock.