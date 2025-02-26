– During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recalled his March 2024 promo segment with CM Punk on Monday Night Raw. Punk referenced Vince McMahon during the segment, McIntyre said he’d always been The Chosen One, and Punk responded, “Who chose you? What was his name?” McIntyre only smiled in response and didn’t say Vince McMahon. While speaking to ITR, McIntyre revealed what was going through his mind when Punk asked him that question. Below are some highlights:

Drew McIntyre on why he smiled when Punk stated “Who chose you? What was his name?”: “What’s going through my mind is: ‘The same person that fired you on your wedding day.’ But I’m a professional. I think by that point, people started seeing what I was capable of on the microphone like it was a new thing. If you watched my stuff outside of WWE, you know when I’m comfortable and the reins are taken off me. I don’t care who it is, I can go toe to toe with anyone. Even Punk.”

On his first interview segment with Punk: “If you watch the first interview we had, the look in his eyes throughout the promo and how much it changed, you realise this is not the same kid that was an arse so many years ago. He was ready that night, I was ready that night and we went back and forth and back and forth, just hitting each other with these lines. And again, this is not something that’s written on a piece of paper like you say this and I’ll say that. This is just two guys going for it, two guys that have got some banter, and two guys that genuinely don’t like each other in a place as hot as Chicago where Punk’s from.”

On why it was a choice for him to make: “Then that one line, once we’d finally go back and forth so much, it was a choice for me to make. Do I go back and then we see where we end up? Or do I bite my tongue and say OK, this round belongs to you. I’ll be a professional. I’ll do it for the company as well as the de facto babyface, even though I’m really the real babyface of the situation. So I let him have it. For the company, not for him.”

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will both be competing against each other in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. They will be competing against Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. The winner will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.