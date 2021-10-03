Drew McIntyre Reveals Which WWE NXT 2.0 Talents Impressed Him, His Advice to New Talent

– Speaking to Inside The Ropes during a recent media scrum, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed the changes to NXT 2.0, his thought son Bron Breakker, and his advice to NXT talent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

McIntyre on WWE NXT 2.0 and Bron Breakker: “Yeah, I was watching the first show and live tweeting along as I was paying close attention. I was curious how the new format would look. There are some talents that really caught my eye. Steiner’s kid, Bron Breakker caught my attention right away. He is clearly an athlete of a high level. He looks great, talks like his uncle, which is awesome. I see a big future for him. If he stays on the right path [and] keeps working hard like he’s clearly doing.”

His thoughts on The Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine: “The Creed Brothers, they certainly got my attention as well. So yeah, I’m excited to see what the future holds for NXT and potential future opponents and WrestleMania main eventers.”

His advice to young NXT talent: “Stay the course, don’t get ahead of yourself. You don’t have to have everything right now, especially if you’re kind of inexperienced. Make the most of the time you’ve got in NXT, especially the non-televised shows. Remember, it’s 52 weeks a year. I used to drive myself crazy if everything wasn’t happening right now, but it’s the long game in WWE because we are nonstop, no reruns, no offseason, every single week. Just take your time, learn your craft, be patient, and don’t believe everything everyone says on social media be it positive or negative. Just listen to the people around you. They’ve been around for a long time and it’ll be fun.”