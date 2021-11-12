Drew McIntyre Says Ridge Holland Has A ‘Really Good Future,’ Takes UK Wrestling Scene

Drew McIntyre sees a lot of potential in Ridge Holland, and he discussed the NXT callup in a new interview. McIntyre spoke with the Telegraph and Argus and you can see the highlights below:

On his history of performing in front of UK fans: “There is a good chance I would have performed in Bradford when I was about 18 or 19. have definitely wrestled in Bradford at some point, probably at one of the town halls.”

On the UK wrestling scene: “The UK wrestling scene is on fire right now. NXT UK is at the top of the pile. All of our roster couldn’t wait to get back to the UK. The crowds are like the ones at a football match. They have their own chants and signs. It feels great to be back in the UK. I make sure I have some downtime during the UK tour to see my family. I have been to Leeds a few times with the WWE. The UK crowds are some of the loudest fans. Becoming the first British-born WWE champion was one of the proudest moments of my life, not just my career. It was always a goal of mine when I first came to America.”

On Ridge Holland: “I want to see what he (Holland) is made of. I have spoken to him a few times on messenger. He looks the part. He has worked hard on his appearance. On potential, he has a really good future.”