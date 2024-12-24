Drew McIntyre Riffs On Love Actually, Says ‘Bloodline Will Pay’ On Cue Cards

Drew McIntyre is getting into the holiday movie spirit, vowing to make the Bloodline pay for their crimes in a Love Actually riff. McIntyre posted a video to Twitter spoofing the famous Andrew Lincoln scene from the 2003 film where he silently delivers a message to Keira Knightley’s character.

You can see McIntyre’s video below, in which his cat plays the Knightly role and he plays Seth Rollins’ theme as he delivers his own message with cue cards that read as follows:

“With any luck by next year, one of these will be world champion. [Pictures of himself] But for now let me say, without hope or agenda, just because I’m Drew McIntyre (and Drew McIntyre always tells the truth) the Bloodline will pay for their crimes. And no one is getting in my way even if I have to look like this… [Another picture of himself with an American Nightmare neck tattoo] Merry Drewmas.”

He then winks and walks away, flipping off the camera behind him. Sadly, there is no one riffing on the Bill Nighy scene where he plays the guitar strategically naked.