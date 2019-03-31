WWE News: Drew McIntyre Blames Roman Reigns For ‘Entitled’ Locker Room in New Promo, Cathy Kelley Series Coming to WWE Network

– Drew McIntyre cut a promo at WWE’s house show in Wheeling, West Virginia hyping his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. You can see the video below, in which McIntyre says Reigns is responsible for the “entitled” nature of the locker room.

“Eight days until WrestleMania,” McIntyre started. “You would think I would be in a great mood, but I’m not. I just walked through our locker room, and what do I hear? Oh, the usual complaining. But you all know all about that, you follow our Superstars on social media. They don’t keep it back here, they broadcast it to the world. ‘Oh, I don’t like how I’m being used right now, say something nice about me, what I should be doing, and I’ll retweet you.’ Not bettering themselves, like I don’t know — go to the gym, get in shape, get better in the ring, get better at verbalizing themselves. No, they would rather just complain, because they are completely entitled.”

He continued, “Who do I blame for this? When did this happen? I’m gonna look to the top guy, the leader, I’m gonna look to Roman Reigns. It’s easy to be the big dog here but you’re leading a pack of strays. If this is your yard, you can stick it. Because after I beat you at WrestleMania, I’m going to reimagine Raw as my jungle.”

– According to WWE Network News, Cathy Kelley’s WWE digital series Talking Snack will be added to the WWE Network on Monday