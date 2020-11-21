wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns Sign Survivor Series Contract, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso Clip

November 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Drew McIntyre Smackdown

– The contract is officially signed for Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at Survivor Series following tonight’s Smackdown. McIntyre and Reigns signed their contract on tonight’s show for the Raw vs. Smackdown match, and you can see video of the segment below:

– WWE also posted highlights from Daniel Bryan’s match with Jey Uso. Bryan picked up the win:

