WWE News: Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns Sign Survivor Series Contract, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso Clip
November 21, 2020 | Posted by
– The contract is officially signed for Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at Survivor Series following tonight’s Smackdown. McIntyre and Reigns signed their contract on tonight’s show for the Raw vs. Smackdown match, and you can see video of the segment below:
– WWE also posted highlights from Daniel Bryan’s match with Jey Uso. Bryan picked up the win:
