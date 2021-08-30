Drew McIntyre Thinks Another Feud With Roman Reigns Is Inevitable, Talks Potential Move To WWE SmackDown

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre discussed Bobby Lashley’s reign as WWE Champion, a potential feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, and much more. Here’s what Drew McIntyre had to say:

Drew McIntyre on Bobby Lashley’s reign as WWE Champion: “I had an opportunity to help cement Bobby as champion, and to do that for a top-level performer was an honor. I’m extremely happy for him, he’s someone that earned and deserves all his success.”

On a potential feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown: “SummerSlam was a tough spot, coming out right after Becky’s return, but it was an opportunity to make a statement against Jinder. We were able to have that moment in front of so many people, which was an honor, and now I’m excited to see what comes next. It was cool on Raw to be involved with Damian Priest, Lashley and Sheamus, who are three highly physical athletes. I want to set the tone for physicality in WWE, and I’m excited for the next story. That’s what people feel and touches emotions. I’m looking for something good, and if it’s Roman, I hope he’s ready. That’s something I would love to sink my teeth into, and it’s something, inevitably, that will happen. We had less than a week together last year, but the chemistry, even without fans in the stands, that was real. Roman is my biggest feud since I returned to WWE, and I feel like I’ve had more matches with him than anybody, but it feels different now. The roles have completely switched, and you’re seeing who we are as real people. There is something big down the line for us.”