Drew McIntyre Says Royal Rumble 2020 Win Was His A Star Is Born Moment

Drew McIntyre is looking forward to January’s Royal Rumble in St. Louis, and he looked back on his 2020 win in a new interview. McIntyre spoke with St. Louis Today promoting ticket sales for the 2021 iteration of the PPV, and you can see highlights below:

On his excitement for the Royal Rumble: “As a kid, the Royal Rumble was my favorite to watch every year because it’s so exciting. Now we’ve got the male rumble and the female rumble, so you get double the excitement. And that 10-second countdown, the anticipation every two minutes of, ‘Who’s coming next? Who’s it going to be?’ Sometimes you get surprises, and it’s a nonstop thrill ride.”

On winning the 2020 Royal Rumble: “If you remember that scene in A Star Is Born, [Lady Gaga] had this moment at the side of the stage, thinking, ‘That’s my song. It’s now or never. Am I going to do this?’ That’s how I felt backstage as I was waiting for the music to hit. I was like, ‘This is the moment.’ Boom, the music hit, and I marched into the ring with all the intensity I’ve ever had in my entire life, ready to beat up Brock.”

On his title reign taking place during the pandemic: “Three hundred days I was champion, collectively, and I don’t understand what it’s like because there was nobody there when I became champion. I’m very proud of everything that I did during those times; we needed somebody to step up and be the leader. I’m very proud it was me, but I’m still chasing that moment.”

On the show taking place in St. Louis: “It’s a huge wrestling market historically. You can tell when somebody is a casual fan, or they really know what they’re talking about, and St. Louis is one of those places in my head where the fans have such passion and knowledge. And that’s why I’m so happy they’re getting this event, because it’s for the real wrestling fans. They really do deserve the Royal Rumble match.”