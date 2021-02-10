wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Jokes About WWE’s Awkward Placement of Logo On Website, Sami Zayn Keeps Brodie Lee In Fantasy Hockey League, NXT Stars Take Part In Night of a Million Lights
– Give Me Sport pointed out an awkward logo placement on the WWE Network’s website, as the logo for Wrestlemania appears over a photo of Drew McIntyre, covering up his trunks and making him look naked.
McIntyre jokingly responded with a GIF of the Simpsons, and Mickie James gave the natural follow-up GIF.
https://t.co/RXmvCfAyj4 pic.twitter.com/yhnhQvSQXM
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 10, 2021
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) February 10, 2021
– Sami Zayn noted on Twitter that even with Brodie Lee’s passing, he has no plans to remove him from his fantasy hockey league. He even named it after Lee.
He wrote: “Even though he’s gone, Brodie could not be replaced in our fantasy hockey league. We kept him in, renamed the league in his honor & auto-drafted his team. We set his lineup weekly. As you can see he’s trouncing me this week. I can only imagine the shit he’d be talking right now.”
Even though he’s gone, Brodie could not be replaced in our fantasy hockey league.
We kept him in, renamed the league in his honor & auto-drafted his team. We set his lineup weekly.
As you can see he’s trouncing me this week.
I can only imagine the shit he’d be talking right now. pic.twitter.com/5ZHtEC7Y0M
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 10, 2021
– WWE has posted a video of WWE superstars participating in the Night of a Million Lights.
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot
- Backstage Details On Wrestlers Who Were Pulled From Royal Rumble Match
- Scorpio Sky On Growing Up A Chris Jericho Fan, Wrestling Jericho For AEW Title, SCU Being First AEW Tag Team Champs
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk