Drew McIntyre Beats Sami Zayn To Open WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The first WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in sixteen years opened with Drew McIntyre pinning Sami Zayn. McIntyre has begun targeting anyone associated with the original Bloodline, which started with Zayn. While at one point Zayn got a nearfall with a Blue Thunder bomb, McIntyre led Sami on a brief chase in and out of the ring, leading him straight into a Claymore. That was enough for a three for McIntyre.