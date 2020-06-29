WWE News: Drew McIntyre & Sasha Banks Hype Tonight’s RAW Contract Signings, WWE Games Teases, BWM Show Confirmed

– Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks commented on tonight’s double contract signing for their respective Extreme Rules matches on RAW. McIntyre is set to face Dolph Ziggler while Sasha is set to face Asuka.

Drew wrote: “If this goes to plan I’ll be amazed”

Sasha responded with: “This will definitely go as planned Smiling face with horns #Raw #Sasha3Shows”

– WWE Games tweeted two new images that seem to tease something for the WWE Battlegrounds video game this fall.

– The Black Wrestlers Matter wrestling show has officially been announced for Saturday, August 22nd in Des Moines, IA. The show will be a fundraiser for the Knowledge is Power GoFundMe campaign.

Talent announced for the show includes Jah-C, Air Wolfe, Brooke Valentine, and more.