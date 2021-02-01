wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, More Discuss Royal Rumble Fallout In Backstage Interviews
February 1, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released a variety of backstage interviews from last night’s Royal Rumble event, including Drew McIntyre weighing in on successfully defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg, Sasha Banks discussing her victory over Carmella, and much more.
Here are some of the post-match interviews from the show:
