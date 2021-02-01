wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, More Discuss Royal Rumble Fallout In Backstage Interviews

February 1, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Drew McIntyre Goldberg Royal Rumble

WWE has released a variety of backstage interviews from last night’s Royal Rumble event, including Drew McIntyre weighing in on successfully defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg, Sasha Banks discussing her victory over Carmella, and much more.

Here are some of the post-match interviews from the show:

Drew McIntyre, Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks, WWE, Blake Lovell

