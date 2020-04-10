Drew McIntyre Says Brock Lesnar Asked Him Why He Was Involved With 3MB During His First WWE Run

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre spoke about Brock Lesnar’s reaction to see him as part of 3MB during McIntyre’s first run in the WWE. Here are highlights:

On Lesnar seeing him in 3MB: “I remember it well. Brock was not long back at that point from UFC. He pulled me aside, and he straight-up asked me, ‘Why are you involved in this?’ He was so confused, but he saw something in me and believed in me. It’s pretty crazy, all these years later, I was the guy to take the title from him at WrestleMania.”

On his opinion of Brock Lesnar: “Brock is a man’s man. He won’t do business with you if he thinks you’re not doing the job you should be doing. Brock is a very private person, he doesn’t like people too much, but he’s all about respect. To have earned his respect means a lot.”

On Wrestlemania: “I wanted to bring WrestleMania to the world during an especially difficult time. I went into that match with Brock exactly as I would have had there been 80,000 people. I looked into Brock’s eyes, which is pretty intimidating, and I treated the match with the same intensity. When I was presented the title, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it was in my hands. I couldn’t believe Brock Lesnar was just lying there. It was a moment to remember, and that was a moment for everyone.”