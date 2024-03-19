– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented on CM Punk, noting how Punk hasn’t changed his personality and that he took Punk’s spot in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on CM Punk: “I’ve been pretty honest about my opinions. Huge name. Garners a lot of attention, not just from the hardcore fans, but the casual fanbase knows exactly who he is. He sells tickets, he’s a draw, but he’s a terrible human being. I was around him when I grew up, there are things I haven’t talked about, perhaps I won’t talk about until I’m face to face with him. He knows. I have certain feelings. Seems like much hasn’t changed, from talking to people that I know, in regards to his personality.”

On taking CM Punk’s spot: “He came back, I felt a certain way. He, instead of wanting to pull me aside, even backstage, never mind on television, and say, ‘Hey, you know, maybe I wasn’t a good person back then’ or ‘I was in a bad place.’ No, none of that. Just acted like everything is fine. Sorry mate, first chance I get in the ring, I’m going to mess you up. I didn’t just mess him up, I took him out and I took his spot.”

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins once again for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match will take place on Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.