Drew McIntyre Says Damian Priest Doesn’t Know How To Succeed Unless It’s At His Expense

Drew McIntyre, in a recent interview with The Daily Star, intensified his ongoing feud with Damian Priest by claiming that Priest’s path to success is solely dependent on impacting McIntyre’s own progress.

“We’ve still got six weeks until Mania and anything can change in that time. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t p****d off at not being in one of the title matches after the 2024 I had, but it’s just because I’m so highly competitive and sometimes, you know, there’s only a few spots. I appreciated when the fans reaction was, oh my goodness, it’s Priest and Drew, there’s nothing there. I’m like bloody hell, give us a chance to tell the story. The thing with Priest has been going on since last year’s WrestleMania when he cashed in on me after I was assaulted by Punk. He doesn’t know how to succeed unless it is at my expense. Elimination Chamber I claymore Cena. Instead of going ‘I’ll let Drew pin Cena first’, he eliminates me. It’s the only way he knows how to succeed because he is a vulture. A parasite. A big emo vulture. Finally, he’s got my attention because they’ve got nothing else. I stomped him in his big stupid head last week and if he wants to keep coming back for more, if it goes all the way to Mania, it’s a year in the making story and he deserves the biggest stage of all to get his stupid looking arse kicked.”