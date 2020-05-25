Drew McIntyre Says He Was Originally Supposed To Face The Undertaker At Wrestlemania 26

In an interview with BT Sport, Drew McIntyre revealed that he was originally scheduled to face The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 26. McIntyre was involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match that year in a losing effort, while the Phenom retired Shawn Michaels in the main event.

McIntyre said: “Interesting story from back in the day, and again I don’t know if I’ve ever spoke about this publicly so I could be giving you exclusives here. [Undertaker] seems happy to put his life out there now, I remember the days when cameras would come backstage and he would say, ‘F off’. So it’s bizarre for me to see him, you know, be so comfortable on camera and tell his amazing story. Such an inspiration when it comes to work ethic for me.

When I was 24, I was told by Vince McMahon, ‘You know, you don’t listen to anybody but The Undertaker. You know, he’s going to be like your mentor and whenever you’ve got questions you go straight to him.’ And the inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I. Unfortunately I wasn’t ready at the time, things worked out the way they worked out and I believe that led to instead myself and the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, the retirement match. Of course that was a phenomenal match and I could not have delivered on that level at the time.

A lot of time passed and eventually I got the opportunity to have the tag match with myself and Shane McMahon vs. Undertaker and Roman [Reigns]. After the Goldberg match, our goal was to make sure we give him a match that he deserves. And everybody worked their butt off and you’ve got someone like a Shane or a Roman and Undertaker in there and you know, no matter what, it’s going to go well. It went extra well. He was moving around great. He was very happy after the fact and I think I may have dropped in conversation about there was a certain match I was promised about ten years ago. I’ve got my list of things that I’ve returned to the WWE to do. Obviously #1 was win the championship, which I’ve done. Wrestle the Undertaker, after seeing him at Wrestlemania and how good he looked, is up there and I know he’s capable of doing it and I want it to happen before he rides off for that last time into the sunset.”