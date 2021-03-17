Drew McIntyre Says He Wasn’t Taking A Shot At AEW During Recent RAW Promo

During Monday’s episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre cut a promo on MVP that led several people to think he was taking a shot at AEW.

He said: “If you make a guarantee and don’t deliver, fans get upset and sparks fly.”

If you believe the fan theory, this was a reference to AEW Revolution and the company’s failure to deliver an advertised explosion. However, McIntyre spoke with Forbes and said that wasn’t his intent. Here are highlights:

On his ‘sparks fly’ comment on RAW: “Everyone seems to think ‘writers are gonna put all this together,’ they don’t. Drew McIntyre’s out there, and I’ve got no idea what I’m gonna say and I kind of say how I feel. I went out there, I said that, and I [heard] ‘sparks fly’ come out my mouth. I didn’t think twice about it, I just rolled right through it, I said my whole interview and watched the match ringside—which was an awesome match. I came back, and somebody came up to me and said ‘I saw what you did there.’ ‘What did I do?’ And then they played it out to me and I went ‘Oh, yeah, that could be taken that way.’ Maybe subconsciously I made a joke…I don’t like that shot back-and-forth stuff, I don’t see the point it’s not good for business.”

On the rumors of a thigh slapping ban: “For the general fans, if you’re good enough [at leg slapping] that you can do it—like a Shawn Michaels—then you’re not gonna catch it. It’s become so blatant at times, that I think you’ve got to pick and choose your moments. But, when it comes to the Claymore—let me explain how the Claymore works—people said to me ‘you’re slapping your leg,’ that’s not the case with the Claymore. When I raise my leg, and kick forward, you’e got a 6’6, 270-pound man jumping and kicking you. I’ve got a very strong shoulder, so when I’m throwing that kick and I also put some shoulder behind it, I’m just adding force. So, you see, it’s not really a leg slap for me, it’s just extra force.”

On where he wants to be on the Wrestlemania card: “If I had to pick where I wanted to be, I would obviously pick the last match of the second night just like last year. You can be the main event of Night 1, but the main event of Night 2 is the final, final match. That’s what people talk about. You’re looking to send people home with a smile on their face—or, the people watching at home end the night with a big smile on their face. I got the chance to do it last year, and I hope I get the chance to do it this year. Or, perhaps Lashley’s got crazy momentum, maybe they’ll be frowning after my moment.”