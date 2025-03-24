Drew McIntyre Says He Will Humble Logan Paul When They Wrestle

Drew McIntyre, while acknowledging Logan Paul’s impressive WWE run since joining the Raw roster, including his Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber appearances and his feud with AJ Styles, hinted at a less favorable outcome when they eventually clash, as he shared his thoughts on Paul’s performance on the Untapped podcast (per Fightful).

“He’s done phenomenal. We’ve had a lot of people try to transition to WWE from every sport and entertainment area you can imagine. It doesn’t always work out. I thought Ronda [Rousey] did a great job. Kurt Angle, former Olympic gold medalist, in wrestling he’s a Hall of Famer. But Logan, considering he’d done nothing at all basically from his first match, had been incredible. It’s not just the athletic moves he can do. He’s a phenomenal athlete. It’s the in-between stuff in the ring. The hardest thing in our job to figure out is who you are because if you don’t know who you are and you don’t feel who you are, and it’s not real to you, it’s not gonna translate to the fans, and that’s what’s most important. It’s not all the moves, it’s the emotion that you can make people feel. He knows exactly who he is, and you can see it in his eyes when he walks out. That’s what I always look at, for the eye test. Are you a deer in the headlights, or do you know exactly who you are? Don’t flinch one time because you’ll lose me if you flinch one time. But Logan knows exactly who he is. In between moves, he takes that time. He believes his own crap, and he’s going to go far. He’s still very, very young. Eventually, we’re going to have a match, and I’m going to chop him to pieces, and he’s going to be humbled. I’m going to start stringing sentences at him as I’m beating his ass, but he’s going to do it very well. He is doing very well,” McIntyre said.