Drew McIntyre Says He Will Take the Title From Roman Reigns, Has at Least 10 Years Left

– Speaking to Fansided in a recent interview, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his goal of wanting to be the one to take the Universal title from Roman Reigns, and how much longer he sees his career going. Below are some highlights:

Drew McIntyre on beating Roman Reigns being his long-term goal: “That is the goal, but let’s look at the landscape right now. I was on fire in RAW for a while but I’ve lost a couple of big matches. I am not going to make excuses for that but realistically Roman is on fire. He is all the momentum in the world and I want the time to build up to that level where people say we need this match right now.”

On being the one who will take the Universal title from Reigns: “Absolutely, it’s going to be Drew [me] that takes the title from him. He [Roman] knows that, the world knows that, I’m just giving it time. That match is going to come. For me also, it’s a chance to get a kind of redo. Things have come full circle. I started my career at 22 years old on Smackdown. I was the chosen one of Vince McMahon. I was going to be the future of the company, future world champion and obviously, things didn’t work out that way and inevitably I got fired and everything worked out when I came back to WWE on RAW.”

On how much time he has left in the business: “I ain’t going anywhere. I’ll be here as long as I possibly can. I’m 36 years old, everybody thinks I am in my mid-40’s because I debuted when I was so young. I still have at least 10 years in me. Don’t count me out yet.”