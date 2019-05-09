Drew McIntyre Says He’s Looking For a Match With John Cena

Drew McIntyre wants a match with John Cena before he retires. McIntyre spoke with Express UK while promoting the UK tour and said that a singles match is one of the things on his bucket list.

“A match with John Cena is on my list,” McIntyre said. “I never had a singles match with John Cena. Before he hangs it up officially I definitely want that match. A victory would be another notch on my belt.”

MMcIntyre is set to face Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Ali, Randy Orton, Andrade and Finn Balor at Money in the Bank on May 19th for the titular contract.