wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says His Shane McMahon Alliance Is Best For Business, Bray Wyatt’s Creepiest Moments, WWE Stock Down Yesterday
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter to comment on his recent alliance with Shane McMahon. He wrote:
An alliance that will not only serve our best interests, but more importantly the best interests of the entire @WWE Universe #BestForBusiness pic.twitter.com/5AeLp7BpCN
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 23, 2019
– To celebrate his birthday, WWE posted a new video looking at Bray Wyatt’s creepiest moments.
– WWE stock was down 1.06% yesterday, closing at $76.64 per share. The high was $76.98 and the low was $75.71.
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Ringside Photographer Reflects on Night Owen Hart Tragically Died
- Adam Hangman Page Claims He’s Not ‘Allowed’ to Compete at Double or Nothing in Latest Being the Elite
- Jim Ross on Key People in WWE Not Understanding Wrestling, Explains What He Wants to Contribute to AEW
- Backstage News On Who Came Up With Idea for WWE’s New 24/7 Championship