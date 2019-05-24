WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says His Shane McMahon Alliance Is Best For Business, Bray Wyatt’s Creepiest Moments, WWE Stock Down Yesterday

– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter to comment on his recent alliance with Shane McMahon. He wrote:

An alliance that will not only serve our best interests, but more importantly the best interests of the entire @WWE Universe #BestForBusiness pic.twitter.com/5AeLp7BpCN — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 23, 2019

– To celebrate his birthday, WWE posted a new video looking at Bray Wyatt’s creepiest moments.

– WWE stock was down 1.06% yesterday, closing at $76.64 per share. The high was $76.98 and the low was $75.71.